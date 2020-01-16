No evidence Portage la Prairie RCMP hurt wounded man: police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog has determined there is no evidence Portage la Prairie RCMP harmed a suspect who has admitted to injuring himself.

A 37-year-old man had been struggling with officers, who were trying to arrest him, when he pulled out a knife and self-inflicted several injuries, the province's Independent Investigation Unit said in a report released Wednesday.

The report says the incident occurred during in the early hours of July 8, 2019, when officers responded to a man in a residence without permission and in breach of a no-contact order, according to RCMP.

Upon their arrival, police say the man exited the front door and ran from them. He refused police orders to stop, they say.

When police caught up with the man and took him down to the ground, he pulled out a knife and cut his own neck, according to independent investigators.

Officers regained control of the situation, seized the knife and transported the injured man to hospital.

He was admitted in stable condition and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, two cuts on the right side and a longer one at the base of his neck were caused when the man, while running from police, tripped, fell and stabbed himself in the neck.

Police witnesses told investigators they did not see a knife until after the man was on the ground and handcuffed.

The man has claimed full responsibility for the wounds, and investigators cited no evidence to the contrary.