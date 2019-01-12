Skip to Main Content
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Norway House man
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Norway House man

Police have charged a man in the death of a 54-year-old Norway House resident.
Police charged a 27-year-old Norway House man with manslaughter after a homicide in the community. (CBC)

A Norway House resident has been charged in the death of a 54-year-old man. 

RCMP officers responded to a call about a disturbance at 12:20 p.m. on March 30. They came across the victim in "medical distress," RCMP said in a news release.

The victim was taken to the nursing station but then died of his injuries.

Police charged Dakota Walker, 27, from Norway House, with manslaughter.

RCMP continue to investigate. 

