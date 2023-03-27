Man, 37, dies after being found injured in Opaskwayak Cree Nation home: Manitoba RCMP

A 37-year-old man is dead after what police are investigating as a homicide on Opaskwayak Cree Nation, and officers are looking to talk to two people who helped the man nearly 24 hours before his death.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called with a report of an unresponsive man in a home on the northwestern Manitoba First Nation around 11 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to a Monday news release from RCMP.

Police say they want to talk with two people who stopped to help the man get assistance from emergency medical services around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service, along with the RCMP's major crimes unit and forensic identification services in The Pas, are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call the MFNPS at 204-623-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave at tip at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

