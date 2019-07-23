RCMP ask anyone who may have unwittingly helped B.C. homicide suspects to come forward

RCMP are asking anyone in or around Gillam, Man., who may have inadvertently helped two B.C. homicide suspects leave the area to come forward.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, Cpl. Julie Courchaine stressed that police have received no confirmed sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky outside the area in northern Manitoba where police are currently searching.

She suggested it's possible, though, that someone who did not recognize the fugitives — who may have changed their appearance — might have helped them escape.

She did not suggest police have any specific evidence to indicate that has happened, but said anyone with information should not hesitate to contact police.

Meanwhile, she said police will conduct door-to-door visits in Gillam, about 740 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, and nearby Fox Lake Cree Nation over the next 72 hours in the hopes of finding new leads.

Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman said this vehicle was reported on fire around 7 p.m. Monday. RCMP confirmed it is connected to the manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Billy Beardy)

Courchaine said officers have already examined "high probability areas of interest" and will continue to follow up on the approximately 120 tips they've received in recent days.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair occurred on Monday in Gillam, prior to a discovery of a torched vehicle that evening that had been driven by the pair.

Police have poured into the community since then.

This map shows the search area around Gillam, Man. (CBC)

McLeod and Schmegelsky are suspects in the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24, who were discovered shot to death along the side of the Alaska Highway, south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.

They are also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a sessional instructor at the University of British Columbia.

Officers search the wilderness near Gillam, Man., Thursday. (Gilbert Rowan/CBC)

Four days after Fowler and Deese's bodies were found, McLeod and Schmegelsky's burnt-out truck was discovered more than 470 kilometres away, near the community of Dease Lake, B.C.

If the suspects are spotted, they should not be approached under any circumstances. People should instead call 911 immediately, or local RCMP. The phone number for Gillam RCMP is 204-652-2200, while those in the Thompson, Man., area can call 204-677-6911.