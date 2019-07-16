RCMP release new photos of Texas murder suspect they believe is now in Canada

Police are still seeking a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Texas who may have crossed into Canada in late June, and Manitoba RCMP have now released new photos of the murder suspect.

Emerson RCMP released new photos of Derek Whisenand, 27, on Tuesday.

Police believe Whisenand, who is now the subject of an arrest warrant in Canada, snuck into Canada near Haskett, Man. — just north of Walhalla, N.D. — sometime during the week of June 24.

He is a suspect in a homicide in Eastland County, Texas, which is about 170 kilometres southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"We hope that these new photos will help generate additional information that will lead to his arrest," said Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

Police previously released a photo showing Whisenand with a goatee. The new photos show Whisenand without a full goatee, and show a pentagram tattoo he has on his lower left wrist.

A third image shows the large brindle-coloured dog he is believed to be travelling with.

Whisenand is described as six feet tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9177. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.