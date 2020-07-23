Manslaughter, assault charges laid after 2 Moose Lake men injured, 1 fatally: Manitoba RCMP

A 26-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court in northern Manitoba Thursday on charges linked to the assault of two men in Moose Lake, which police say led to the death of one of the men.

Around midnight on July 20, RCMP officers in Moose Lake, about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, responded to a domestic disturbance. When police arrived at the scene, they found two injured men, who were then sent to the local nursing station.

One of the men, a 26-year-old, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the nursing station.

The other man, 21, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man from Moose Lake was charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

He was remanded into custody and was slated to appear in court in The Pas.

RCMP continue to investigate.

