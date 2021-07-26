RCMP investigate possible arson at Moose Lake water treatment plant

A potential arson took place at the Moose Lake Water Treatment Plant in Moose Lake, Man., on Saturday, July 24, RCMP say.

Smoke and flames were spotted on the south side of the building when police arrived. The fire was extinguished by the Moose Lake Fire Department.

Though the treatment plant itself was not affected, the fire damaged the building and the water truck parked inside. Community members on the main water line did not lose water, say RCMP.

No injuries were reported. Moose Lake is located approximately 74 kilometres southeast of The Pas, Man., and approximately 477 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The possibility of arson is still being investigated.

More from CBC Manitoba: