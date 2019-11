3 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death in Moose Lake, Man.

Three men are charged with second-degree murder after a man was assaulted and died in Moose Lake, Man., last week.

RCMP received a report just before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 that a 37-year-old man had been assaulted.

He was found in a field in Moose Lake and taken to a nursing station, where he died from his injuries.

The men, age 25, 26 and 37, will appear in court in The Pas on Nov. 7.

Moose Lake is about 480 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near The Pas, Man.