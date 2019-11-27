Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 22-year-old Steinbach woman
Jewell Emily Wood was last seen walking away from her residence on Wilson Street in Steinbach on Nov. 21, RCMP say.
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old Steinbach woman last seen nearly a week ago.
Jewell Emily Wood was seen walking away from her residence on Wilson Street in the southern Manitoba city on Nov. 21. She was reported missing around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, and her current wherabouts remain unknown, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.
Wood is described as five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black hair. She was last seen wearing black-coloured clothing, the release said.
RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.