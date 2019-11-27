Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 22-year-old Steinbach woman

Jewell Emily Wood is described as five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black hair. (RCMP/Supplied)

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old Steinbach woman last seen nearly a week ago.

Jewell Emily Wood was seen walking away from her residence on Wilson Street in the southern Manitoba city on Nov. 21. She was reported missing around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, and her current wherabouts remain unknown, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Wood is described as five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black hair. She was last seen wearing black-coloured clothing, the release said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.