Manitoba RCMP ask for help to find missing woman, 62, from RM of Springfield

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Kathleen Hrychany, 62, was last seen at her home on River Road, east of Anola, Man., in the rural municipality of Springfield.

Police and family are concerned about her well-being, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Hrychany is about five feet eight inches tall and roughly 130 pounds, police say. She has reddish-grey hair and blue eyes, and wears glasses.

She was reported missing to Oakbank RCMP around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a secure tip online.