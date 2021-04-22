Missing teen last seen in Lac du Bonnet on Sunday: Manitoba RCMP

Police in Lac du Bonnet are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

RCMP received a report Tuesday morning that Brooklyn Sinclair was missing.

She was last seen on April 18 at her home in Lac du Bonnet, a town about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

It is believed she was picked up and taken to Winnipeg, police say.

She is five foot nine and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with information about Brooklyn's whereabouts is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

