Steinbach RCMP searching for missing 17-year-old

Steinbach RCMP are on the lookout for a missing teen last seen in Winnipeg more than three weeks ago.

Gina Hill, 17, was last seen late in the evening of March 13 in the city, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday. She was reported missing later that night.

She is described as five feet five inches tall and approximately 135 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

