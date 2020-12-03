Missing 16-year-old girl from Roblin left home without medicine: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who left home without her required medication.

Jacy Victoria Leblanc, who goes by Victoria, was last seen at her home in the rural municipality of Roblin at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and hasn't been heard from since, according to a news release issued by RCMP the following day.

Leblanc is believed to be wearing a DC brand grey and black winter coat.

The girl is five foot five, about 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue-green eyes.

RCMP are concerned for Leblanc's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

