Eastern Manitoba man missing since last week may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 35-year-old man from the rural municipality of Whitemouth who hasn't been seen in a week.

Daniel Rockenstein, 35, was last seen on the morning of Nov. 8 at his home on Juno Road in the eastern Manitoba municipality, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Police believe he may be in Winnipeg.

Rockenstein hasn't made any contact with his family and they're concerned for his safety.

He is five foot eight and 190 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Rockenstein may be driving a grey 2010 Mazda 5 with Manitoba plate FPU 152, similar to the one shown in this stock photo. (Submitted by RCMP)

He uses a wheelchair, and may be driving a grey 2010 Mazda 5 with Manitoba plate FPU 152.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

