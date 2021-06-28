RCMP looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Emerson, Man.

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Emerson, Man.

Police say Airiel Ferreira left her home in at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and hasn't returned.

She left wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white runners and may be carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Ferreira, or knows where she is, to call the Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

