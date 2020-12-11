Missing 16-year-old girl from RM of Cartier may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say
Jasmine Lower-Clearsky last seen Thursday afternoon in the rural municipality of Cartier, west of Winnipeg
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from the rural municipality of Cartier, west of Winnipeg.
Jasmine Lower-Clearsky was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday near Highway 1 and Provincial Road 248, close to the community of Elie, police said in a news release Friday.
She may now be in the Winnipeg area, the release said. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.
Lower-Clearsky is described as roughly five feet tall and 160 pounds. Police say she has pink hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket, grey sweatpants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online.