Missing 16-year-old girl from RM of Cartier may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from the rural municipality of Cartier, west of Winnipeg.

Jasmine Lower-Clearsky was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday near Highway 1 and Provincial Road 248, close to the community of Elie, police said in a news release Friday.

She may now be in the Winnipeg area, the release said. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Lower-Clearsky is described as roughly five feet tall and 160 pounds. Police say she has pink hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online.