RCMP say criteria not met to activate Amber Alert for 2 missing siblings from Westman

RCMP are still looking for two missing children who didn't return home after visiting their father in western Manitoba on the weekend, but Mounties haven't issued an Amber Alert.

Brock Bailey, 10, and Chyanne Bailey, 12, biked to their father's place in Hartney, Man., on Thursday as agreed, RCMP said Monday in a news release.

"The parents are separated, so it was on agreement that the children were to go to their father's house, but they were to return to their mother on Saturday afternoon," said RCMP media relations officer Tara Seel.

"They didn't show up and so the mother, of course, was making phone calls and looking around."

Brock and Chyanne haven't been seen since they left school on Thursday, and their father, Michael Bailey, 41, did not show up for work on Monday, police said.

Seel said RCMP haven't issued an Amber Alert for the children at this time because the situation doesn't meet the criteria.

Criteria for an Amber Alert are:

The child or children must be younger than 18.

There's a belief the child has been abducted.

There's a belief the child is in grave danger.

Information is available that may help locate the child and/or the person accused of abducting them, like a description of the child, the suspect, or the vehicle driven by the abductor.

The alert is issued within a reasonable amount of time from the moment of the abduction.

"There's no indication that the father has any intention of hurting his children, so it's not meeting all the criteria of an Amber Alert," Seel said.

"On top of that, we don't know exactly what direction he's headed in. So we don't even really know whereabouts to pinpoint people's attention to."

RCMP believe Michael Bailey is still in the Westman area of Manitoba.

"All family connections are within the province and he is from the Hartley area. That's where the children's mother is as well. So we're thinking probably in the western part of the province," she said.

Watch for kids

RCMP ask the public to be on the lookout.

"We are concerned about the children as well as Michael," Seel said.

Chyanne is five feet, six inches, and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing a dark green jumper and sweater, green pants and neon pink running shoes when she was last seen.

Brock has green eyes and brown hair. He is five feet tall, weighs 88 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey and maroon hoodie, along with shorts and running shoes.

Their father Michael is about six feet, five inches, weighs 198 pounds and has hazel eyes, RCMP said. He drives a grey Dodge pickup truck with the licence plate KNB 764.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boissevain RCMP at 204-534-7262 or provide a tip online through the Manitoba Crime Stoppers website.

More from CBC Manitoba: