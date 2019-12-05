RCMP seize large amount of meth, cocaine, arrest 9 people, after raiding several homes

RCMP have seized a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, and arrested nine people, in what they say could be one of the largest meth busts in Manitoba to date.

Of the nine people charged, RCMP say one man, Kenny Erstelle, is with the Hells Angels.

The arrests come after the RCMP organized crime team in Manitoba executed search warrants Wednesday. Police say seven search warrants were executed in Winnipeg, one in St. Laurent, Man., and one in Calgary, Alta., according to an RCMP press release.

Officers were at a home in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood on Centennial Street between Grosvenor and Corydon avenues Wednesday morning as part of the investigation, Sgt. Paul Manaigre told CBC News.

A member of the RCMP enters a house on Centennial Street in Winnipeg on Wednesday morning. RCMP units executed search warrants across Winnipeg and in the Interlake as part of an organized crime investigation. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Mounties also were seen executing a search warrant in a West Kildonan home on Templeton Avenue between Amanda Crescent and Durward Street, and at a home on Bunton Court, south of Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and a number of motor vehicles were seized by police. The total value of what was seized is still being tallied, but police said it's substantial.

A vehicle was seized by RCMP during a raid of a home on Bunton Court Wednesday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The nine people arrested are all facing drug charges, as well as money laundering charges. They were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

RCMP say this continues to be a "very active investigation," and they will release more information at a press conference on Dec. 10.