Boy stabbed in fight between 15-year-olds at Somerset high school, Manitoba RCMP say

A fight between two 15-year-old boys at a southern Manitoba school escalated on Wednesday morning and ended with one of the teens being stabbed, RCMP say.

At about 9:20 a.m., RCMP were called to the Prairie Mountain High School in Somerset, Man., about 120 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

When police arrived, they were told that two 15-year-old boys, both from Somerset, were fighting and one was stabbed by the other.

The injured boy was taken to hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition, police said.

The other teen was arrested on aggravated assault charges and is currently in police custody.

CBC News has reached out to the Prairie Spirit School Division for more information.

More from CBC Manitoba: