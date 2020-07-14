Manitoba man claims kidnapper was driving car after being caught going 3 times speed limit: RCMP

A Manitoba man is facing a number of charges after police say he was caught driving more than three times the speed limit while impaired — and then falsely told officers that the driver of the vehicle was a man who had kidnapped him.

RCMP say the officers were patrolling Highway 7 in the rural municipality of Rockwood, north of Winnipeg, around 1 a.m. Tuesday when they saw a speeding vehicle.

The officers eventually caught up with the vehicle, which was going 172 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre per hour zone near Balmoral, RCMP said in a news release.

The man got out of his vehicle and told police he had been kidnapped and that his captor — who was driving the car — had taken off into the bushes.

"This was proven false by police at the scene," RCMP said in the news release.

The 51-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act in Manitoba for driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.

Balmoral is about 40 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

