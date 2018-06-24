RCMP say 2 people killed on Manitoba roads Saturday

Manitoba RCMP say two people were killed on rural Manitoba roads on Saturday.

At about 4 a.m. a 48-year-old-man was driving on Hwy. 11 in Sagkeeng First Nation when he hit a 25-year-old woman who was lying in the road. Police say the man stopped and called police.

According to the RCMP, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation revealed she had actually been hit by another vehicle before the 48-year-old man hit her. It does not appear that the driver of the first vehicle called police.

Powerview RCMP are asking for information about the first vehicle, which appears to have fled the scene.

No seat belt

Later Saturday morning, on Provincial Road 362 just north of Dauphin, police say a westbound pickup truck hit a northbound pickup truck at the intersection with Municipal Road 147N. There were two people in the northbound pickup, a man and a woman in their 50s.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, while the man's injuries were less severe.

Both were taken to hospital.

The driver of the westbound pickup truck, a 39-year-old man from Dauphin, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead. RCMP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP say they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

