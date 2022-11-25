Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after police watchdog investigation

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm in connection with a July incident, the province's police watchdog says.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba opened an investigation into the July 1 incident, which resulted in a woman having her nose and arm broken while in custody, a Friday news release from the watchdog agency said.

The woman had been arrested in Amaranth, Man., and taken to Portage la Prairie for detainment, an IIU news release dated July 7 says. Once in the cell, an incident led to officers needing to use force to restrain her.

When the woman was released, she complained that her hand, face and arms were in pain. She was taken to the Portage District General Hospital for treatment.

On July 5, RCMP were told that the woman had sustained a broken nose and a broken right arm. The IIU was notified of the incident that day, because IIU standards define a broken arm as a serious injury.

Const. Tyler Hoogkamp will appear in court in early January, the IIU said Friday.

As the matter is now before the courts, the agency is not providing any more details.