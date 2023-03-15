2 people charged with manslaughter after 18-year-old killed in northern Manitoba in 2022

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Moose Lake, Man., just over a year ago, RCMP say.

A 22-year-old man from the area was arrested last month and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on Monday. Both are charged with manslaughter, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

RCMP found a severely injured 18-year-old when they responded to a report of an injured man at a home in Moose Lake, about 60 kilometres southeast of The Pas, on March 5, 2022.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the suspects were remanded into custody.

Mounties continue to investigate the homicide.