Two homicides during Terry Fox long weekend in Winnipeg

A 52-year-old male died Monday as a result of a physical altercation between him and two other men in Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Police Service said Tuesday.

Police allege the men started rummaging through said Peter Louis Bogaki's shopping cart at approximately 4 a.m. on July 31 in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.

Bogaki confronted the men and verbal exchange occurred, police said, which escalated into a physical altercation between the three men. They punched and kicked him repeatedly until unconscious, according to police.

Bogaski was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died.

The investigation continues and two suspects were arrested and detained in custody. The Major Crimes Unit took over, said WPS in a news release.

A 19-year-old man was charged with Second-Degree Murder, while a 22-year-old man was charged with Manslaughter.

Both remain in custody.

Victim dies from stabbing

WPS also responded to a report of an injured, unresponsive male at a residence in the 400 block of Arlington Street on Friday.

Officers found the man around 9:15 a.m., with serious stab wounds. They provided emergency first-aid until paramedics arrived. Tanner Daniel Kerr, 31, was transported to hospital, but died.

WPS say the investigation is ongoing, with members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may help investigators are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).