53-year-old woman found dead in a field off Highway 8, Manitoba RCMP say

RCMP are investigating after the remains of a woman were found a field off the highway in the rural municipality of West St. Paul last Monday.

On Monday at about 4:30 pm, RCMP received a report of remains found in a field east of Highway 8, close to Grassmere Road, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Officers went to the scene and found a woman's body.

Police have identified the woman as 53-year-old Lori Ann Mancheese from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP say the results of Mancheese's autopsy are pending. They are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death, but at this point in the investigation, RCMP said Mancheese's death appears to be non-criminal in nature.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

