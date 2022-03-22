RCMP renew calls for help on 3-year anniversary of fatal hit and run in northern Manitoba

Three years after the death of a 41-year-old man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, RCMP are renewing calls to help find the driver who struck and killed him.

On March 22, 2019, police found Solomon McDonald lying dead on a road near Thompson, Man., and started investigating his death as a hit and run.

McDonald was found on Highway 391, which links the northern Manitoba city of Thompson to Nelson House, about 65 kilometres to the west, where Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is based.

He was the father of 10 children.

The RCMP continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6911, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.