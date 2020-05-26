Manitoba RCMP looking for woman after arson in Eriksdale

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a woman who may have information about an arson that destroyed a business in Eriksdale, Man. last Thursday.

Officers were called to a fire at a commercial building about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg at about 4:30 p.m. on May 21, according to a news release issued by RCMP on Tuesday.

Fire departments from Eriksdale, Grahamdale and Lundar fought the fire, but it was completely destroyed, RCMP say.

Nobody was inside or hurt during the fire.

Police belive the fire may have been caused by arson.

The woman was seen driving this red SUV. RCMP believe she may have information about the arson. (Submitted by RCMP)

Investigators believe a woman, who was caught on camera driving a red SUV in the area, may have information about the fire.

Police are asking anyone who recognize her or have information about the fire to call RCMP at 204-762-5088 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

