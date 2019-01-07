RCMP unimpressed after lead foot says Mötley Crüe tune gave him need for speed

Apparently telling an officer that a rad '80s rock song on the radio gave you a lead foot isn't going to get you out of a speeding ticket.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Manitoba RCMP said they fined a driver $639 for speeding, and his excuse was that "Kickstart my Heart" by Mötley Crüe was playing on the radio.

"Funny enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth, since he was also listening to it — just at a slower and safer speed," RCMP tweeted.

