Handcuffed man surrenders to police after escaping custody in Lynn Lake

A man who'd been on the run from police since Saturday afternoon surrendered to police in Lynn Lake, Man., on Monday night.

Mounties were preparing to move the 46-year-old from their Lynn Lake detachment to the one in Leaf Rapids around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He ran away in handcuffs as he was led out of the building, RCMP said in a news release later that evening.

The man took off into a wooded area. Officers chased but lost sight of him, the release said.

Mounties tweeted on Tuesday night that the man called the detachment and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Police went to the local church, where he was arrested without incident, still wearing his handcuffs.

He is now in custody.