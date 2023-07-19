RCMP looking for 17-year-old missing since July 3

Manitoba RCMP are trying to find a 17-year-old reported last seen on July 3, a news release said Wednesday.

Abigail Sinclair was seen on July 3 on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, which is around 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. RCMP said they received the report she was missing on July 10.

Sinclair also goes by the name Blake and is five feet, six inches tall, and 160 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, RCMP said in the news release. Police and family are concerned about her well-being, the release said.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: