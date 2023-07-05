RCMP arrest 29-year-old man in connection with possible kidnapping

RCMP say they have found a 29-year-old man they were looking for in connection with a possible kidnapping in northern Manitoba.

The man from Thompson, Man., was located in Sherridon, Man., an RCMP news release said Wednesday morning.

RCMP said Tuesday that they received a report of a possible abduction in Sherridon, which is about 640 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just before 6 a.m. RCMP said they believed a 29-year-old man abducted a 29-year-old woman.

The 29-year-old woman was found near Cold Lake, Man., RCMP said Tuesday afternoon. She was not physically injured.

The man was taken into custody without incident, RCMP said. He remains in custody and charges are pending.