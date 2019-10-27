Weather could keep RCMP divers from search after Little Grand Rapids plane crash

Divers with the RCMP are scheduled to search Family Lake today after a float plane with three people on board crashed near Little Grand Rapids, Man. Saturday morning, but weather could prevent them, Mounties say.

RCMP said officers are in the remote, fly-in community ready to search the water for the wreckage of the plane, but the team is still waiting to see if conditions are favourable for diving.

In a release Saturday afternoon, RCMP said plane debris had been located in Family Lake. Earlier in the day, police said witnesses saw the plane clip a tree before going into the lake.

A spokesperson from Blue Water Aviation Services, an air charter service out of Pine Falls, Man., confirmed to CBC News a float plane from their fleet went down, but wouldn't make any other comment.

RCMP search and rescue and underwater recovery teams were on the scene of the crash, as well as a Royal Canadian Air Force plane from 435 Squadron in Winnipeg.

RCMP said although the underwater recovery team is scheduled to dive today, it may not be able to due to snowy weather.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada told CBC News the plane is a DeHavilland Otter single engine plane.

Chris Krepski of the TSB told CBC News the board is aware of the crash, and is still deciding whether it will send staff to the site.

"We're aware, we're gathering information and assessing for now and we'll see what comes of it," Krepski said.