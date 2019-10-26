RCMP crews headed to Little Grand Rapids, Man., after reports of a plane crash
RCMP search and rescue, underwater recovery team and air force plane en route
Rescue crews are on the way after reports of a plane crashing into a body of water near Little Grand Rapids, Man., RCMP said in a release Saturday.
RCMP said witnesses saw the plane clip a tree before going into the water.
Mounties said there might be three people on board.
RCMP search and rescue and underwater recovery teams are on the way, as well as a Royal Canadian Air Force plane from 435 Squadron in Winnipeg.
CBC News reached out to RCMP for more details, but didn't immediately get a response.
Little Grand Rapids is nearly 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
More information to come.
Comments
