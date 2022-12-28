Human remains found after house fire in remote northern Manitoba community

Firefighters discovered human remains after extinguishing flames at a house in Leaf Rapids, Man., early on Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., RCMP were called to the fire in a house on Keyask Bay in the community about 750 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, police said in a release later that day.

Mounties who were first on the scene spoke to a woman who had escaped the home with minor injuries. She said there was another woman still in the home.

Officers tried to go inside to search for the woman, but couldn't enter because of flames and heavy smoke.

The local fire department arrived and managed to extinguish the fire, but when authorities went in, human remains were found inside.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time, and pending an autopsy.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause of the fire.

