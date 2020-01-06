Skip to Main Content
Mounties find sawed-off shotgun after chasing man onto frozen Lake Winnipeg
Manitoba·New

Mounties find sawed-off shotgun after chasing man onto frozen Lake Winnipeg

RCMP arrested a 36-year-old man on New Year's Day after he ditched a vehicle and ran out onto the ice in Gimil, Man.

RCMP nab man, 36, they say tried to steal truck parked next to ice fishing shack in Gimli

CBC News ·
An officer holds the sawed-off shotgun RCMP say they recovered after chasing a man onto Lake Winnipeg on New Year's Day. (Submitted by RCMP)

Officers in a rural Manitoba community spent their lunch on New Year's Day chasing a man onto the ice of Lake Winnipeg, where he tried to steal a truck from an ice fisher, RCMP say.

RCMP arrested a 36-year-old Winnipeg Beach man on Jan. 1 after he took off out of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Gimli.

The man ran onto the ice and RCMP drove onto the lake after him, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

The man was seen trying to steal a truck parked next to an ice fishing shack before he was arrested, RCMP said.

RCMP later discovered a backpack with a sawed-off shotgun in it and charged the man with several gun-related offences, including possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and other Criminal Code offences, RCMP said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|