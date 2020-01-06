Mounties find sawed-off shotgun after chasing man onto frozen Lake Winnipeg

Officers in a rural Manitoba community spent their lunch on New Year's Day chasing a man onto the ice of Lake Winnipeg, where he tried to steal a truck from an ice fisher, RCMP say.

RCMP arrested a 36-year-old Winnipeg Beach man on Jan. 1 after he took off out of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Gimli.

The man ran onto the ice and RCMP drove onto the lake after him, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

The man was seen trying to steal a truck parked next to an ice fishing shack before he was arrested, RCMP said.

RCMP later discovered a backpack with a sawed-off shotgun in it and charged the man with several gun-related offences, including possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and other Criminal Code offences, RCMP said.