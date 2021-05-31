Search and rescue crews recover body of 68-year-old Manitoban who fell out of boat and drowned

Manitoba rescue crews have recovered the body of a 68-year-old man who drowned after he fell out of a boat while fishing on Moose Lake on Saturday afternoon.

The man was fishing with a 65-year-old woman when he lost his balance and fell out of the boat, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

He was not wearing a life-jacket, couldn't get back into the boat and went under.

The woman went to the nearest cottage and called for help shortly before 2 p.m.

Sprague RCMP, the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team and the RCMP search and rescue team went to the lake and searched the water and shoreline.

The man's body was recovered from the lake at about 11 p.m. Moose Lake is about 150 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg near the Ontario border.

