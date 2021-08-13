Expert testifies RCMP officer who held knee on man's neck used unreasonable force

WARNING: This story contains video which readers may find disturbing.

The amount of force used by a Manitoba RCMP officer who held his knee on the neck of a man repeatedly crying out "I can't breathe" during a 2019 arrest was not justified, a use of force expert told court on Monday.

Ste. Anne police department Sgt. Kelly Keith testified that it wasn't necessary for the officer to place his knee on Nathan Lasuik, who was charged with several counts of assault relating to the 2019 incident outside Winnipeg's airport.

"I don't know of any training that officers are trained to go across the neck. Now this has changed recently where sometimes we'd go across the back, is still acceptable and the shoulder area so the top of the shoulder area but ever since 1988, I've never been taught or shown a technique to go across the neck," Keith testified in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The RCMP has said they responded to a report of an intoxicated man who assaulted a person at the airport and then struck an officer in the face without provocation.

Force wasn't appropriate: witness

Keith told the court that while Lasuik was unpredictable, officers have to use force based on the current situation they are in and not retroactive to even a few moments before. He said while police in this situation had to determine if Lasuik — who was shouting he couldn't breathe — was lying, the force used by the officer still wasn't appropriate.

The neck is a very vulnerable part of someone's body, Keith testified, adding if a knee or shin ended up on a suspect in an area it shouldn't, the situation should be rectified as soon as possible.

The details of the arrest have drawn comparisons to death of George Floyd, which came 11 months after the Manitoba incident. Floyd, who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, gasped "I can't breathe" as he was killed.

The Winnipeg incident, outside the James Richardson International Airport on Aug. 1, 2019, was captured on video by Lasuik's father.

The footage shows an RCMP officer kneeling on Lasuik's neck and placing the man's face against the ground. Lasuik repeatedly pleads with the officer, who does not appear to adjust his knee, nor the pressure.

WATCH | Video of 2019 arrest (WARNING: this video may be disturbing to viewers):

RCMP detain man at Winnipeg airport (WARNING: video may be disturbing to viewers) 4:44 Manitoba RCMP detain a man who they say was intoxicated and combative outside the Winnipeg airport in 2019. Video of the arrest was played in court to argue that excessive force was used by RCMP against the man, who was detained and charged with several counts of assault. 4:44

Lasuik is heard saying, "Let me breathe." Someone, though it's not clear who, responds, "You're breathing. When you're talking, you're breathing."

Again Lasuik says, "Let me breathe, guys. Please, please, let me breathe."

Someone is then heard saying, "Please nothing. You opened your mouth one too many times."

A bystander expresses concern about Lasuik. Soon after, a police officer frees Lasuik's neck from the knee of the officer and takes him to a police vehicle.

Lasuik continues to beg the police officer to relax. "Now you're a tough guy, aren't you?" he is told. "I'm not a tough guy, I never was," Lasuik said, as he appears to start crying.

During cross examination from the Crown, court heard Lasuik kicked an officer in the testicles and head-butted him. Lasuik had to be chemically sedated after his arrest and was found to be under the influence, the Crown said.

Keith said because that happened after the arrest, it played no role in his determination if the force used was appropriate.