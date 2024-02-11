Man in custody after deaths of 5 people, including 3 children, in southern Manitoba

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Five people — three of them children — were found dead Sunday morning in three incidents RCMP say are linked in southern Manitoba

A 29-year-old male has been taken into custody.

RCMP say the deaths happened at three different locations — Highway 3 between Carman and Winkler, Highway 248 north of provincial road 424 and a home in Carman.

Police said Carman RCMP found the body of a woman after responding to what was reported as a hit-and-run on Highway 3 at 7:30 a.m. The woman's body was found in a ditch just off the highway.

At 10 a.m., Headingley RCMP responded to a vehicle on fire on Highway 248. Three children were pulled out of the burning vehicle by a witness before RCMP arrived. All three were declared dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the man at that location. The investigation then led officers to a residence in Carman where the body of another woman was located.

Highway 248, from the junction with Road 65N to Main Street in St. Eustache, was closed in both directions as of 11 a.m. because officers are working on the road, according to Manitoba 511.

More to come.

Support is available for anyone affected by these reports. You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

