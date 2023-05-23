RCMP investigating after human remains found in Matlock Beach area
Selkirk RCMP are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend in the Matlock Beach area.
Selkirk RCMP said the identity of the remains found Saturday is unknown at this time
Human remains were found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg this past weekend, RCMP said in a release Tuesday.
Selkirk RCMP responded to a report of found human remains in the Matlock Beach area just before noon on Saturday, according to the release.
RCMP said the identity of the remain is currently unknown.
RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.
