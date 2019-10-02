Body found inside burning house in Gilbert Plains, Man.
A body was found at a house fire in a western Manitoba town on Wednesday morning.
Dauphin RCMP received report of house engulfed in flames around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday
A body was found at a house fire in a western Manitoba town on Wednesday morning.
Dauphin RCMP said they received a report around 7:45 a.m. of a house engulfed in flames in Gilbert Plains, Man., about 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and about 30 kilometres west of Dauphin.
When Mounties arrived, fire personnel told them a body was found inside the house.
RCMP and the provincial fire commissioner's office are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.