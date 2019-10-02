Body found inside burning house in Gilbert Plains, Man.

A body was found at a house fire in a western Manitoba town on Wednesday morning.

Dauphin RCMP said they received a report around 7:45 a.m. of a house engulfed in flames in Gilbert Plains, Man., about 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and about 30 kilometres west of Dauphin.

When Mounties arrived, fire personnel told them a body was found inside the house.

RCMP and the provincial fire commissioner's office are investigating.