RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead outside MacGregor

Police are investigating a homicide after a 51-year-old man was found dead outside the town of MacGregor.

MacGregor is about 117 kilometres west of Winnipeg and about 35 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday after the man was found unresponsive. The investigation later determined his death was a homicide.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victim or how he died.

