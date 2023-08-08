2 dead after quad crashes in northern, southern Manitoba: RCMP

Two people are dead after separate off-road vehicle-related accidents last week, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

RCMP received a report of an off-road vehicle rollover on the main road of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan, located 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, the release said.

A 21-year-old woman was driving north on the main road when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, the release said. The driver and passengers — a 32-year-old and 21-year-old woman — were thrown from the quad and onto the road, RCMP said.

None of the people were wearing helmets at the time, the release said.

The three women were taken to the nursing station. Both of the 21-year-olds were treated and released with minor injuries, RCMP said. The 32-year-old was flown to Winnipeg, where she died from her injuries on Aug. 4, the release said.

Steinbach RCMP also received a report of an off-road vehicle rollover around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Road 53 North, at the intersection with Road 39 East, in the rural municipality of Tache.

A 25-year-old from Landmark — which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg — was driving a quad on Road 53 North when he tried to make a turn but lost control of the vehicle, RCMP said. The quad rolled and the man was thrown off.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was not wearing a helmet, RCMP say.

RCMP continue to investigate both incidents.

More from CBC Manitoba: