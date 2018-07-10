RCMP investigating homicide in northern Manitoba community

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Poplar River First Nation after responding to a report of an unresponsive male on Saturday.

Officers from the Poplar River detachment responded to the call at 12 a.m.

The 47-year-old man was located within a residence in the community, roughly 350 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An RCMP spokesperson said he could not provide any further details at this time as the investigation is active.