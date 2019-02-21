RCMP investigating homicide in Nelson House

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Nelson House after a man was found dead in a home on Wednesday.

Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls.

The RCMP did not provide any details on the identity of the victim.

Nelson House RCMP, the RCMP major crimes unit and the Winnipeg and Thompson forensic identification units continue to investigate.

Nelson House is 666 kilometres north of Winnipeg.