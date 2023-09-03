RCMP investigate fatal northern Manitoba shooting as a homicide

A 34-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in a northern Manitoba community and later succumbed to his injuries, RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

RCMP said they went to a house in Moose Lake — about 60 kilometres southeast of The Pas — around 2:45 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting at a residence in the community. Officers arrived on scene and found the man with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The man was taken to hospital and later airlifted to Winnipeg where he died shortly after arriving in the city, RCMP said. His death is being treated as a homicide, Sunday's release said.

An emergency response team is assisting officers in Moose Lake conducting check stops, patrolling and responding to calls due to ongoing violence and threats in the community, RCMP said.

RCMP, major crimes services and RCMP forensic identification services continue to investigate.

