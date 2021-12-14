Fire at Bloodvein lodge believed to be arson: Manitoba RCMP

Arson is suspected after a lodge went up in flames in eastern Manitoba on Sunday, RCMP say.

Police were alerted around 4:30 p.m. to a blaze at Bloodvein River Lodge, just south of Bloodvein First Nation — just over 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The lodge, located on an island along the Bloodvein River, is only accessible by snowmobile at this time of year, police said in a Tuesday news release.

When an RCMP officer arrived, the vacant building was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Nobody was injured but the building was a total loss.

RCMP say the fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloodvein RCMP at 204-395-2311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or via the secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.