Headingley corrections officer charged in 2021 in-custody death of William Ahmo

A 43-year-old corrections officer has been arrested in connection with the death of an inmate nearly one year ago.

Robert Jeffrey Morden, 43, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide necessities of life in the February 2021 death of William Ahmo.

Ahmo, 45, was an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre when an altercation took place in the evening of Feb. 7 last year.

Investigators say there was a prolonged standoff between corrections officers and Ahmo in a common room at the provincial jail in Headingley, Man.

That ended when Headingley's critical emergency response team removed the Sagkeeng First Nation man from the area.

When he was being removed, Ahmo became unresponsive and was taken to hospital in medical distress, RCMP said in a news release on Friday. He died about one week later on Feb. 14.

The Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy that ruled Ahmo's death was a homicide.

After RCMP major crimes unit investigated, they sent a detailed report to the Manitoba Prosecutions Service for feedback on next steps.

Prosecutors then sent the report on to Ontario's ministry of the attorney general for another opinion, RCMP said.

As a result of input from Manitoba prosecutors and the Ontario ministry, RCMP arrested Morden on Friday.

Calls for answers

Shortly after Ahmo's death, family and leadership from Sagkeeng First Nation demanded details about what happened and asked for an investigation.

The grand chief of the Southern Chiefs' Organization then called for a public inquiry, repeating those calls months later after new details of what happened came to light.

In May of last year, Corey Shefman, an attorney working for Ahmo's family, told the Winnipeg Free Press that the altercation between Ahmo and guards started when a correctional officer refused to stop making racist jokes in front of inmates.

Shefman said at the time that refusal led to an argument that escalated into the hours-long standoff between Ahmo and jail staff, which later led to the emergency team removing Ahmo.