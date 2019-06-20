60 kilos of illicit pot found in traffic stop near Brandon: Manitoba RCMP

A pair of Ontario men have been arrested after police found several garbage bags full of black market pot during a traffic stop near Brandon, Man., last week.

RCMP made the find after pulling over a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Brandon in the rural municipality of Cornwallis, around 4:40 p.m. June 14.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up 60 kilograms of illicit pot.

"While recreational cannabis is legal, this seizure shows that there is still illicit cannabis in our communities and police will continue to enforce this," said Staff Sgt. Kyle McFadyen of the RCMP's traffic services in a June 20 news release.

"The only way to know your cannabis is safe is to purchase cannabis through approved distributors as outlined in the federal Cannabis Act and the provincial Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act."

A 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, both from Windsor, Ont., have been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of over 30 grams of cannabis and possession of unstamped cannabis.

Both men have been released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 8.

More from CBC Manitoba: