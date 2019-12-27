Manitoba RCMP investigating homicide after body found in rural municipality of Rosedale

A body found in the rural municipality of Rosedale on Tuesday afternoon was Cody Mousseau, 32, from Sandy Bay First Nation, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe Mousseau was last seen in Sandy Bay sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1. He was reported missing to the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on Dec. 8.

Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services, with assistance from First Nations police, are investigating.

Anyone with information about the disappearance and death of Mousseau is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP Detachment at 204-857-4445, the MFNPS Sandy Bay detachment at 204-843-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sandy Bay is a community of about 3,650 people living on reserve, 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. It's about 70 kilometres east of the RM of Rosedale.