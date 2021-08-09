Human remains discovered near Assiniboine River west of Winnipeg, RCMP say

Human remains were found on the shore of the Assiniboine River in the rural municipality of St. Francois Xavier on the weekend, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to the area near the intersection of highways 26 and 248, west of Winnipeg, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release on Monday.

RCMP forensic investigation services are working with an anthropology team to search the area.

The identity of the person is not known at this time, RCMP say.

